INDIA

Man shot at and looted in North Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

A 42-year-old man was shot at and Rs 5 lakh snatched from him by four bike-borne assailants on a busy north Delhi road, police sources said here on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Hunny Kumar Kalra, a resident of Vijay Nagar area and the incident occurred on Saturday.

According to a senior police official, on January 14, a police control room (PCR) call was received at around 6 p.m. that someone had looted Rs five lakh and caused a firearm injury.

“Police team rushed to the spot and found that near a ration godown in Shakti Nagar, Roop Nagar area, Hunny has sustained bullet injury on his right leg and his Rs five lakh which he was getting as a payment for his employer was looted by four persons who intercepted him on two bikes,” said the official.

Hunny works at a plastic Granules trader shop of Kirti Nagar and was getting payment on his bike, from Bahadurgarh road, Sadar Bazar to Shalimar Bagh area.

Police said that a case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered and police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the accused and trace their route.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident was also doing rounds on social media.

In the video, four men on two bikes wearing helmets forced a man on another bike to stop on the roadside. Two of the robbers, who were riding pillion, attacked the man and shot him in his right leg. They kicked him multiple times and snatched a bag.

Before fleeing from the spot, one of the robbers also brandished his gun at a car that stopped near them. The robbers fled on their bikes in different directions.

20230117-135203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    LJP sole MLA who promised to send Nitish Kumar in jail,...

    ACB raids in K’taka: Disproportionate assets found, 2 held

    Books to read this April

    Shah Jahan never floated tender to build Taj Mahal: Goa minister