INDIA

Man shot at by group of men in South Delhi

NewsWire
0
1

A 49-year-old man was shot at by a group of people in South Delhi’s Dakshinpuri area, said an official on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night. The injured has been identified as Suresh Chand, a resident of Dakshinpuri, who was treated at Batra hospital and later sent to home after the treatment.

According to a senior police official, on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, an information regarding a man admitted with gunshot wound and medico-legal case from Batra Hospital was received following which a police team was dispatched.

“During enquiry, a statement of Suresh Chand was recorded. The victim alleged that on December 11, at about 9:30 p.m, when he was returning home after attending a death ritual in B Block of Dakshinpuri, he saw a stampede of about 5-6 boys or more near his home and also heard a gunshot noise,” said the official

After a few minutes, Chand also realised that he got shot in his left thigh .

“At once his son, Lalit, took him to Batra Hospital where he got treatment. The victim can identify the alleged persons. A case under relevant sections of IPC and Arms Act is being registered,” said Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (south).

“The victim denied having any dispute with anyone. The search of alleged persons is going on,” Chowdhary added.

20221212-110605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Forensic’ director Vishal Furia on what sets his film apart from...

    Those afraid of my honesty are scared of their own truth:...

    Cong slams Sitharaman for remarks on Rahul, says she ruined economy

    10 of marriage party killed in Himachal accident