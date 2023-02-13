INDIA

Man shot at by rivals due in old enmity on Lucknow street

NewsWire
0
0

A young man was shot at by his rivals in Chinhat police station area, leaving him grievously wounded.

The victim Animesh Dwivedi of Gahmar Kunj Colony and his friends Nitin Kumar and Saurabh Nayakwere going to a dhaba when his rivals, Ashif Ali and Satyapal, both of Deoria and Anant Singh of Gorakhpur, waylaid him when they were in a service lane near a shopping mall in the area.

“They stopped the bike we were riding and opened fire on me and my friends. I suffered a bullet injury in my knee. They were being accompanied by several youths but I could not identify them. They fled the scene, brandishing the weapons and opening fire in the air to intimidate us and the commuters who had started converging to the scene to help us,” he said.

He said his friends rushed him to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

SHO, Chinhat, Alok Rao said that a case of murderous assault against the above-named persons has been registered and efforts are on to arrest them.

20230213-083201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CSK coach Fleming predicts a bright future for Pathirana after fruitful...

    BJP slams Cong over Sanjay Bhandari’s claims in defence deal

    After witnessing violence, demolition drive underway in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

    From being a nets bowler to making an impact for RCB,...