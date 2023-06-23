INDIA

Man shot at by unidentified assailants in Delhi’s CR Park

A man was shot at by two unidentified assailants in South Delhi’s CR Park area, a police official said on Friday.

The official said that the police received a call at 8.14 p.m. on Thursday night that there was a firing in C-block which injured the victim, identified as Sachin who was driving at the time.

A police team that rushed to the spot discovered that a single-round of shots were fired at Sachin from the driver’s side of the vehicle.

“The bullet pierced through the window and injured his finger,” the official said, adding that there was another person in the car during the incident.

“On further enquiry it has been found that two persons with muffled faces were following the car on a bike,” he said and informed thatan FIR for attempt to murder has been registered at the CR Park police station.

