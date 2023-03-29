INDIA

Man shot at over minor dispute in Gurugram

A 23-year-old man was allegedly shot at by his colleague over a minor dispute on Wednesday afternoon in Sector 44 here, the police said.

The victim, who has been identified as Vishal, a resident of Firoz Gandhi Colony in Sector 9, sustained a bullet injury on his chest and is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The victim works with PaisaBazaar in Sector 44, the police said.

DCP (East) Virender Vij said that Vishal was shot at by his colleague over a minor dispute related to sitting arrangement.

“The victim was on his way to the office when the accused shot at him and fled the spot. We are scanning nearby CCTV footages to establish the identity of the accused. Raids are being conducted to nab him,” he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, Mohit, a case under the relevant sections of IPC and Arms Act has been registered at the Sector 40 police station.

20230329-200803

