Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) on Thursday commenced a critical incident investigation after a knife-wielding man was shot dead in Sydney.

In a statement, NSW Police Force said that just before 11.30 a.m. (local time) on Thursday, officers from North Shore Police Area Command were called to Alexander Avenue in North Willoughby, following reports that a man was threatening residents, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the statement, two responding officers were confronted by a man, who was armed with two knives, before a constable discharged their firearm.

The man died at the scene and no other injuries were reported.

A team from the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad will investigate the circumstances related to the man’s death, including the discharge of a police firearm.

