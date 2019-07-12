Man shot dead for attacking US immigration jail

Washington, July 14 (IANS) A man was shot and killed by four police officers when he attacked an immigration jail in the USstate of Washington, authorities said.

The Tacoma Police Department said the man, identified as Willem Van Spronsen, 69, armed with a rifle, on Saturday morning threw incendiary devices at the Northwest Detention Centre, a Department of Homeland Security detention facility that holds immigrants in Washington, reports Xinhua news agency.

Police spokesman Loretta Cool said Van Spronsen ignited a car and tried to explode a propane tank before he was fatally shot by four police officers.

No officers were injured.

The shooting took place about six hours after a peaceful rally in front of the detention centre.

The motive for Van Spronsen’s actions was not known, Cool said.

According to authorities, the police are working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security to conduct further investigation.

–IANS

ksk