Unidentified bike-borne assailants killed a person and injured another in Bihar’s Samastipur district on Wednesday while the two were on their way to a mosque.

While Mohammad Dulare died on the spot, his friend Mohammad Shah Dev sustained injuries on his hand and leg.

Following the incident, locals rushed Dev to the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital.

The team from the Kalyanpur police station also reached the spot and sent Dulare’s body for the post-mortem.

According to Dev’s statement, there were a total of three assailants who had covered their faces with masks.

The police are trying to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

20221026-121007