INDIA

Man shot dead in Bihar

NewsWire
0
0

Unidentified bike-borne assailants killed a person and injured another in Bihar’s Samastipur district on Wednesday while the two were on their way to a mosque.

While Mohammad Dulare died on the spot, his friend Mohammad Shah Dev sustained injuries on his hand and leg.

Following the incident, locals rushed Dev to the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital.

The team from the Kalyanpur police station also reached the spot and sent Dulare’s body for the post-mortem.

According to Dev’s statement, there were a total of three assailants who had covered their faces with masks.

The police are trying to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

20221026-121007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BBC featured Kannur drive in beach, two others set for facelift

    Battle for UP: He has made 251 visits to jail but...

    Focus on 60+, administer 2nd dose to eligible persons: Centre

    ‘In spite of cyclone’: Railways runs 2 Oxygen Expresses from Guj