INDIA

Man shot dead in Bihar’s Jehanabad

NewsWire
0
0

A private contractor was gunned down in Bihar’s Jehanabad district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The deceased, Chandan Kumar along with his friend Shekher Kumar were attacked while returning home after attending a marriage function in the city.

According to plice, while returning at around 12.30 a.m., when he was near his house located at Lok Nagar under town police station, an unidentified gunman opened fire on them. The assailant targeted Chandan Kumar and shot four to five bullets at him. Chandan died on the spot. Shekher, who was accompanying him, managed to flee.

“We went to a marriage function of one of the relatives of Chandan. His home was located in the narrow lane and it was dark. Suddenly, a man approached us and when he came near, he opened fire. He was continuously firing on us while Chandan and I were trying to flee. Chandan eventually collapsed and I managed to escape from the spot,” Shekher said.

“On the statement of Shekher Kumar, we have registered an FIR against an unknown assailant and investigation is on. We are scanning the CCTV cameras in the surrounding areas to identify the accused,” said Rajiv Kumar, SDPO of Jahanabad (Town).

Further details were awaited.

20230509-102405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Child killed in mysterious blast at Rajouri terror victim’s home

    PM launches 5 mega projects in Assam worth Rs 3,222 crore...

    ‘Not getting legal assistance’, Lawrence Bishnoi’s father in SC in Sidhu...

    Economic offences threat to financial health of country, need serious look,...