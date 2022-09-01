A 52-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight on Gurudwara Road in Gurugram on Thursday by unidentified armed assailants.

The victim — a former vice chairman of Sohna Market Committee, was identified as Sukhbir Singh a.k.a. Sukhi, a resident of Rithoj village in Gurugram.

Though he was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram soon after he was shot, he succumbed to the injuries.

His son Anurag has accused the victim’s brother-in-law Chaman of being involved in the crime.

Anurag stated in his police complaint that his father had married twice and there was a tussle between Sukhbir and Chaman — the brother of his second wife — for the last several days.

“I suspect that Chaman and his associates killed my father due to a tussle. On Thursday, my father had visited Gurugram market to buy clothes for him along with my uncle Rajender Patwari,” Anurag told the police.

“My uncle informed me that around 4-5 persons had shot my father inside Raymond store and was rushed to hospital in critical condition. My father was dead due to bullet injuries on his head and chest. I believed that Chaman and his associates have killed my father and stringent action would be taken against them,” he told the police.

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed inside as well as outside the store.

In one of the footages, three armed assailants can be seen fleeing the spot while having pistols in their hand.

According to reports, Sukhbir became the Vice President of the Sohna Market Committee in 2009. He was preparing to contest the election of Councillor from Zilla Parishad Ward-2.

The victim had also contested the election but lost. He was close to the BJP leaders.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Sukhbir came to Raymond’s showroom located on Gurudwara Road to buy clothes around 3.30 p.m. on Thursday when three to five unidentified armed miscreants approached him and fired at him inside the showroom.

The assailants fired five to eight rounds of bullets at Sukhbir and then fled the spot.

“We are yet to ascertain the motive behind the incident. We are scanning the CCTV footage of the nearby areas for identification of the accused,” DCP Deepak Saharan told IANS.

“The case is being investigated from all angles including personal enmity and business disputes,” said the police officer.

Based on a complaint by the deceased’s son, an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC including the Arms Act has been registered at the Civil Lines police station of Gurugram.

