A 42-year-old man was shot dead in Delhi’s Ghevra Industrial area on Thursday, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Narender alias Nandu, a resident of Mundka village, the police said, adding that a manhunt is underway to nab the accused.

A PCR call was made to the Mundka police station at 3.12 a.m. regarding a man who was shot dead at the Jai Dayak’s plot, following whi ch a police team rushed to the spot.

“In a room, Narender was found lying on the bed in unconscious condition. One bullet and one empty cartridge of .9mm were also found on the bed,” said Harendra K. Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer).

A witness said that he along with the victim and one Sukhbir were drinking alcohol late Wednesday night when another man also came and joined them.

“Suddenly, the man took out a pistol from his pocket and shot at Narender’s head. Thereafter, he took his car key and bolted the room from outside and left them inside,” said the DCP.

The spot was also inspected by teams from crime and FSL teams and exhibits were lifted.

“Body was shifted to SGMH hospital and the accused is identified as Jitender (35) alias Poly, a resident of village Jharothi near Kharkhoda in Sonipat, Haryana. An FIR under section 302 (murder), 392 (robbery), 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and 25/27 Arms Act has been registered,” said the official.

