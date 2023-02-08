A 40-year-old man was allegedly shot dead in North Delhi, said an official on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified and a manhunt has been initiated to nab them, the official added.

According to Sagar Singh Kalsi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), on Tuesday, an information regarding the body at a shop near Mori Gate Delhi, was received following which a police team was dispatched for the spot.

“Police team reached the spot and the inspection of body was carried out. On inquiry, the deceased was identified as Akhilessh Tiwari, a resident of Om Nagar in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh,” said the DCP.

The spot was also inspected by the teams of crime and Forensic Science Laboratory.

“After recording the statement of relatives, the body was sent to Subzi Mandi mortuary for autopsy. During post-mortem, the doctor found a bullet in the skull of the deceased, which penetrated from the left eye,” said the official.

An FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms act has been registered at Subzi Mandi police station.

20230208-112003