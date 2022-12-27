INDIA

Man shot dead in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, police launches manhunt to nab accused

A 23-year-old man was shot dead in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok, a resident of TC Camp in the area.

Police said that a manhunt has been initiated to nab the accused, who is on the run.

According to a senior police official, a call regarding gunshots was received in Rajouri Garden police station following which a police team immediately rushed to the spot.

“When the police team reached the spot, they found Ashok having gunshot injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” said the official.

“Accordingly as per the statement of eyewitnesses, a case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and 25/27 Arms Act was registered and multiple teams have been formed to trace the accused,” said the official, adding t hat investigation is under progress.

Meanwhile, the official also said that the police teams are also scanning CCTV footages in the area to trace the route which the accused used to flee from the spot.

