A businessman was shot dead in broad daylight in Guwahati on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place in the Panjabari area and the victim deceased has been identified as Ranjit Bora who owned a distributorship of a dairy.

According to locals, unidentified miscreants came on a bike and opened fire at Bora and fled the spot.

Bora sustained a severe injury on the head and was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College where he succumbed.

he Police Commissioner of Guwahati, Harmeet Singh said that a probe was underway ian operation has been launched to nab the attackers.

Bora came under attack while he was on his way to a bank to deposit money. The miscreants took the cash from him.

20221122-063134

