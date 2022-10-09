INDIA

Man shot dead in TN over dispute on stealing goats

NewsWire
0
0

A 53-year-old man was shot dead on Sunday in Tamil Nadu’s Mettupalayam district after he alleged that a person had stolen his goats from the farm.

The victim, identified as Chinnasami, according to Mettupalayam police was a farmer who reared cattle for a living. He noticed that some of his goats were missing and found that the goats were lifted by someone.

Local people informed Chinnasami that a person, Ranjit (28) was behind this and that he was regularly stealing goats in the village. On hearing this, Chinnasamy confronted Ranjit leading to an altercation between the two. Police said that Ranjit feigned ignorance and said that he had not lifted any goats belonging to Chinnasami.

The farmer was not convinced by Ranjit’s denial and assaulted him. The incident, according to the Mettupalayam police occurred on Saturday afternoon and Ranjit left the place.

Early Sunday morning, Ranjit came back with a single-barrel loaded gun called up Chinnasami, and fired at him. Chinnasami died on the spot.

Mettupalayam police rushed to the spot and arrested Ranjit, who was hiding at a friend’s place. Police said that they are conducting an investigation into whether Ranjit has been a habitual offender and the source of his gun.

20221009-154004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    DDMA likely to reimpose Rs 500 fine for not wearing mask...

    CBI arrests four from Mumbai in Birbhum violence case

    Actor Taha Shah Badussha makes his singing debut with ‘Vande Matram’

    UP Cong to enrol one crore members