INDIA

Man shot in Delhi, search underway for 2 accused

NewsWire
0
0

A 28-year-old man was shot at by two people in Outer Delhi’s Raj Park area over an old enmity, a police official said on Friday, adding a search is underway to nab the accused.

The injured, identified as Ravi Kumar, sustained bullet injury on his knee.

According to the police, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the Raj Park police station received a call about a shooting after which a team was rushed to the spot.

“On reaching the spot, it was found that two persons had a quarrel with the victim Ravi and the accused fired on the victim. The injured was taken to SGM Hospital, Mangolpuri, for treatment,” said a senior police official.

Thereafter, the inspection of the scene of crime was conducted by the crime and FSL teams.

“Subsequently, the injured who was under treatment stated that he works as adholak drummer a and had a quarrel with the accu sed Arun one year ago. Arun along with his friend Ismile came to meet him and abused the victim. When the victim tried to stop them they fired on the victim with desi katta (country-made pistol),” said the official.

“Total two rounds were fired. A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and 27 /54 Arms Act has been registered. Further, a manhunt has been initiated to nab the accused, who are absconding,” said the official.

20230317-112404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Srinagar-Leh highway opens for traffic after 66 days

    Odisha vigilance team breaks entrance gates to raid engineer’s house

    SUV case: Arrested Mumbai cop sent to NIA custody till Mar...

    Bombay HC commutes death punishment to life for 3 accused in...