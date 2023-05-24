A 35-year-old man was stabbed by two unidentified snatchers in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri area, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday and police said that they are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the culprits.

According to the police, on Tuesday around 2:10 p.m a police control room call was received at Vikaspuri police station that a person had been stabbed at Keshopur Nala road following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“On enquiry it was found that victim Sanjay Rai, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, who drives an e-rickshaw, was found lying in a pool of blood with a knife-stabbed wound in his abdomen. He was rushed to Sehgal Hospital for treatment and his condition is now stable,” said a senior police official.

The statement of the victim was recorded wherein he said that he was coming back after leaving passengers in Chandra Vihar and when he reached near Jal Board office, Nala road, two boys came from the jungle and took away his mobile and stabbed him in the abdomen.

“A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered,” the official added.

