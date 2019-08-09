Man stabbed outside Britain’s Home Office

London, Aug 15 (IANS) A man was stabbed outside Britain’s Home Office in London on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The victim’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, according to the police.

Police officers were called to the building in Marsham Street, near the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, following a report of a man with a knife at the address, the BBC reported.

They also said, one man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

The wounded man went into the building to seek assistance. The building was in lockdown.

Eyewitness Gareth Milner said he was outside the Home Office when “a number of armed police officers arrived on scene and entered the building”.

“Some time later a gentleman with quite a bloodied face and with dressing pressed into his face was escorted out of the Home Office by paramedics,” he added.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Metropolitan Police is investigating a knife attack which took place outside the Home Office this afternoon. The victim is receiving medical care.

“This is a deeply concerning incident and our thoughts are with him and his family.”

–IANS

soni/