Man stabbed to death by elder brother in Delhi

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death by his elder brother in West Delhi’s Paschim Puri area after an argument over a petty issue, an official said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Anarjeet, a resident of JJ cluster near Shahid Singh camp.

The official said that they have arrested the accused identified as Ajay (27).

According to police, around 2:30 a.m, a call was received from Guru Govind Singh Hospital regarding the admission of Anarjeet, who was declared dead at the hospital.

The deceased had a punctured stab wound on his chest and an injury on his forehead.

“The 70-year-old mother, Sundari Devi, who witnessed the entire incident, told police that around 11 a.m on Sunday, a minor quarrel ensued between a customer and Ajay regarding payment for eggs, in which Anarjeet and another egg seller named Ravi, who also resides in the same vicinity, intervened and resolved the matter,” said a senior police official.

After that, Ajay pushed Ravi’s rehri (a cart) and expressed his displeasure at his interference.

“Anarjeet tried to calm him down, and Ravi went home. Then later on, an argument between Ajay and Anarjeet continued. At around 1 a.m, Anarjeet struck Ajay with a bamboo stick, and in retaliation, Ajay grabbed a knife and stabbed Anarjeet in the chest and forehead,” said the official.

“The accused, Ajay, has been nabbed. The crime team and forensic van visited the scene and collected evidence. A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC is being registered at Punjabi Bagh police station. Efforts are underway to recover the knife,” the official added.

