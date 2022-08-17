INDIA

Man stabbed to death by wife’s beau a day after marriage

A day after getting married on August 15, a man named Kamlesh Chavda was stabbed to death by his wife’s paramour, police said on Wednesday.

Rajkot rural police registered a murder case against the attacker, identified as Yashwant Makwana, who is on the run. Sections of the Atrocity Act have also been added, said Deputy Superintendent of Police P.A. Zala.

Kamlesh Chavda’s brother, Vinod Chavda in his complaint with the Atkot police station stated, “This was the second marriage of my brother Kamlesh. From his earlier marriage he has a five-year-old daughter. He divorced his first wife after falling in love with Komal. But Komal was at the same time dating Yashwant Makwana. She was living with Makwana and just two months before the marriage, Komal returned to her parental home.”

After both sides’ approval, Kamlesh Chavda and Komal got married on August 15.

When Makwana learned about the marriage, he walked into the complainant’s house on August 16 night and stabbed the victim with a knife. Hearing the commotion, the family members tried to stop the accused who ran away. Kamlesh was rushed to a private hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.

