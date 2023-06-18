INDIA

Man stabbed to death for confronting abusive behaviour in Delhi

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death by a man and his two sons after he asked them not to hurl abuses at passersby in Outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri.

According to a senior police official, they received information regarding the incident at around 2:50 a.m. The victim, Sahil, was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital by his aunt.

The police recorded a statement from one Rahul, an eyewitness in the matter, and lodged an FIR accordingly.

Rahul alleged that Sahil was assaulted by Pramod and his two sons, Malli and Binder, who are neighbours of the victim.

“Malli stabbed the victim, and both Pramod and Binder restrained him. Binder had been hurling abuses at passersby around midnight. When Sahil asked him to stop, it angered Binder. This led to an argument, following which Binder called the other two accused, who then assaulted Sahil,” said the police.

Sahil was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

“Accused Pramod and Binder have been arrested in the case, and teams have been formed to apprehend Malli, who is currently on the run,” added the official.

