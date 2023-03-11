INDIA

Man stabbed to death in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in Delhi’s Trilokpuri area on Saturday, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Tushar, a resident of Trilokpuri area.

According to the police, an information of a stabbing incident was received from the LBS Hospital at the Kalyanpuri police station on Saturday afternoon following which an investigating officer was deputed for further inquiry.

“The IO collected the medico-legal case report of Tushar from the hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said a senior police officer.

“On further inquiry, it was found that the deceased was stabbed multiple times by a man in front of a house in Trilokpuri,” the officer said.

The police are scanning CCTV footages from the area to identify the accused and to ascertain the crime sequence.

20230311-194402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    5 habits people with great skin have

    TTD EO’s son dies of cardiac arrest a month before wedding

    Fintech platform KreditBee raises $80 mn, aims to diversify portfolio

    PM to virtually inaugurate B’luru Technological Summit-22