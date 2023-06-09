A man was brutally stabbed to death in Delhi’s Narela area, a police official said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Noor Khan, 32.

At 11.59 p.m. on Thursday night, the police received a call from the SRHC Hospital in Narela about a person who was brought dead with multiple stab wounds.

“Khan was brought to hospital by his sister Nazima. There were around 8-9 stab injuries all over his body,” the official said.

The police have identified a suspect, Sameer, and a manhunt is on initiated to nab him, according to the official.

“A case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered at Narela police station on the basis of a complaint given by Nazima against Sameer.”

20230609-132804