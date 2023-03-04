INDIA

Man stabbed to death in Delhi, eight apprehended

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death by a group of people including seven minors in Outer North Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Bablu, a resident of Jeewan Park.

The official said that the incident occurred on Thursday and eight people including seven juveniles have been apprehended.

According to the police, a police control room call was received on Thursday regarding a stabbing incident at Samaypur Badli police station from Jeewan Park, Siraspur area following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“On reaching the spot, it was revealed that injured Bablu was shifted to BSA Hospital in Rohini and was declared dead by the doctor,” the official said.

“Further in the enquiry it was revealed that the deceased Bablu and accused persons are neighbours and one accused Raju had abused deceased’s wife in a drunken state during a quarrel,” the official added.

“Later, Raju brought some other persons to Bablu’s room and one of them stabbed the victim. A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Raju and seven minors have been apprehended,” he said.

