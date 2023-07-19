A man was stabbed to death by a labourer after the former refused to share a beedi with the latter in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, a Delhi Police official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday and the deceased was identified as Sanjay Mishra, (35), a resident of Shahbad Dairy.

According to police, around 9 a.m., a police control room call was received that the body was lying in a jungle near Sanskriti Apartment which had stab injuries.

“On reaching the spot, the caller was identified as Suman, who is a Civil Defence Volunteer and he with his friend Sudhir showed the body lying in the vacant space near Mahadev chowk ,” said a senior police official.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Shahbad Dairy police station and investigation taken up, said the official.

During investigation, the accused identified as 20-year-old Satyawan, a resident of Shahbad Dairy, was apprehended.

“He works as a labourer in a carpenter shop and on interrogation, he disclosed that on Monday night, he was passing through the area near Mahadev chowk and there he saw Mishra with his friend. He asked them for a beedi for which they abused/scolded him after which he stabbed them,” the official said.

“The weapon of offence(knife) has been recovered,” the official added.

