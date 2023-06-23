INDIA

Man stabbed to death in Delhi over personal enmity

NewsWire
0
0

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death by his acquaintance in north Delhi’s Wazirabad area, in what is suspected to be a case of personal enmity, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night and the deceased was identified as Md Faizan.

The official said that Faizan was unemployed and is suspected to be a drug addict.

According to police, a police control room call was received regarding the stabbing incident in the Wazirabad area following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

“Faizan was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital where he was declared brought dead,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

During initial investigation, it was revealed that Abdul Mashad had arrived near the victim’s house and stabbed him.

“Mashad, who is also alleged to be a drug addict, fled after the incident with his friend. The victim sustained a stab injury below the chest and died,” the official added.

“The victim and the accused were known to each other and they consumed drugs together. A case of murder has been registered and the accused has been arrested in connection with the incident,” the official added.

20230623-195403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN minister promises to complete distribution of Pongal saris by Feb

    Agra clerics ask Muslims to stay away from events organised by...

    TN Police direct courier companies to get no-drug declaration from customers

    J&K L-G chairs meeting on preparations for G20 Summit meetings