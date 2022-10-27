INDIA

Man stabbed to death in Delhi’s Badarpur, four apprehended

NewsWire
0
0

A 22 year-old man was stabbed to death in south Delhi’s Badarpur area on Thursday, police said.

According to police, information was received from Safdarjung hospital regarding Sachin, a resident of Bilaspur Camp, Molarband, who was admitted by his friend Aakash after a stab injury.

“Sachin succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. A police team reached the hospital where Akash told police that they visited the house of their childhood friend Mukul, also a resident of Molarband, to celebrate his birthday,” a senior police official said.

“At around 8 p.m., Sachin left the house and within a half an hour, a child from the neighbourhood informed them that he was lying near the house. Thereafter, Sachin was taken to nearby Bajarang Hospital by Aakash and Mukul. Later on, the injured was shifted to Safdarjung hospital, where he succumbed to injuries,” the official added.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Badarpur police station and investigation was taken up.

“During investigation, four accused, identified as Badal, Jatin, Mahipal and a 17-year-old were apprehended from their hideouts within hours,” said police, adding that further investigation is in progress.

20221027-230405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP: Husband kills wife for talking over phone, commits suicide

    Rakhi Sawant: Even though Bigg Boss has just started, everyone is...

    TN announces some lockdown relaxations

    Bengal Cong Councillor’s murder: Govt challenges HC order