A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death by an unidentified person in Southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area early on Thursday, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Sumit, a resident of Kusumpur Pahari.

A senior police official said that on Thursday at around 1 a.m., a police control room call regarding stabbing of a man at Kusumpur Pahari, street no-1 by an unknown person was received at Vasant Vihar police station following which a police team was dispatched for the spot.

On spot, it was found that the injured Sumit had already been taken to a hospital by his family.

“Thereafter, at about 2 a.m., another call was received from AIIMS trauma centre about the admission of the injured, who succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” said the official.

“From the inspection of the body, it was revealed that the deceased had stab injuries. The scene of crime was inspected by the Crime team and FSL team. Prima facie, the motive seems to be personal feud,” the official added.

