WORLD

Man stabbed to death in Japanese city

NewsWire
0
0

A man was stabbed to death in the Japanese city of Kawasaki in the Greater Tokyo area, local media reported on Monday.

Local police said they found the victim, a 57-year-old Vietnamese national, bleeding on the street late on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

A man was seen fleeing the scene carrying a knife after the attack took place, according to the police.

The police said they have opened a murder investigation and are searching for the attacker.

They are yet to recover the knife used in the stabbing.

At the same time, they are asking people in the vicinity of the attack to remain cautious.

20220912-141602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shanghai Disney Resort suspends operations amid Covid resurgence

    Poland goes into partial lockdown

    UK reports highest daily increase of Covid cases since Feb

    Global Covid caseload tops 496.2 mn