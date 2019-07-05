Man stabbed to death in north-east Delhi; 1 held

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) A 30-year-old tempo driver was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified persons in a north-east Delhi area, the police said on Thursday.

The police said the deceased has been identified as Nanhe, a resident of Welcome area. The victim was a tempo driver and was stabbed in north-east Delhi’s Jafrabad area early on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North-East district, Atul Kumar Thakur said the the incident occurred around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

A passer-by informed the police about the incident following which an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) was dispatched, police said. Nanhe was rushed to GTB Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

“During initial investigation, it was revealed that on Thursday morning, Nanhe had come to the area for loading material to be transported in his tempo. A quarrel broke out between Nanhe and two unidentified persons over loading material,” said Thakur.

Following heated arguments, the accused allegedly stabbed Nanhe multiple times with a knife before fleeing.

“One person has been arrested,” said Thakur.

–IANS

