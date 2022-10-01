INDIA

Man stabbed to death in North-East Delhi, heavy police force deployed in the area

NewsWire
0
0

A man was stabbed to death by three persons in Sunder Nagari under the Nand Nagri police station in North-East Delhi on Saturday night. Heavy police force has been deployed there to avoid any untoward incident, as the killing can trigger tension in the sensative area.

The deceased has been identified as Manish. He was rushed to Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

“At about 7:40 pm, we got a PCR call informing about the incident. After preliminary inquiry, three youth, Aalam, Bilal and Faizan, all residents of Sunder Nagri, have been rounded up as the main suspects,” a police officer said.

“As of now, the motive behind the murder seems to be an old enmity,” the officer said.

Speaking to IANS, Sushil, the brother of the deceased, claimed that Manish was stabbed by three persons named Alam, Bilal and Faizan.

“The three of them are friends of Mohasin and Kasim, who are presently in jail for attacking my brother. They had threatened to take revenge, and today they stabbed my brother to death,” said Sushil.

20221001-235003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Former Customs official gets three years jail for fraud

    Calcutta HC grants interim bail to 4 arrested in Narada case

    ITBP jawans unfurl Tricolour at icy height in Himalayas on R-Day

    Kejriwal seeks Delhiites help to curb air pollution