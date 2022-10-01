A man was stabbed to death by three persons in Sunder Nagari under the Nand Nagri police station in North-East Delhi on Saturday night. Heavy police force has been deployed there to avoid any untoward incident, as the killing can trigger tension in the sensative area.

The deceased has been identified as Manish. He was rushed to Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

“At about 7:40 pm, we got a PCR call informing about the incident. After preliminary inquiry, three youth, Aalam, Bilal and Faizan, all residents of Sunder Nagri, have been rounded up as the main suspects,” a police officer said.

“As of now, the motive behind the murder seems to be an old enmity,” the officer said.

Speaking to IANS, Sushil, the brother of the deceased, claimed that Manish was stabbed by three persons named Alam, Bilal and Faizan.

“The three of them are friends of Mohasin and Kasim, who are presently in jail for attacking my brother. They had threatened to take revenge, and today they stabbed my brother to death,” said Sushil.

