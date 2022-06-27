A 22-year old man was stabbed to death by a juvenile in west Delhi on Monday morning, an official said.

According to the official, the deceased was identified as Robin, a resident of Raghubir Nagar while the accused, a 17-year-old juvenile, has been apprehended by the police.

“The deceased, who was under the influence of alcohol, had an argument with the accused juvenile after which the accused brought a vegetable knife from his home and stabbed the victim,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Ghanshyam Bansal said.

The victim was then immediately rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused. “The weapon of offence has also been recovered,” the official added.

