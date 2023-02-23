INDIA

Man stabbed to death near north Delhi bus stand

NewsWire
0
0

A man was found stabbed to death near a bus stand in north Delhi, a police official said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Parvesh Paswan, 47, a resident of Bakhtawarpur here and a native of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. Paswan used to work as a labourer and he is survived by three sons and one daughter.

According to police, at around 3.53 a.m on Wednesday, a police control room call, informing that a man was lying unconscious near the Azadpur Subzi Mandi bus stand, was received at Mahendra Park police station following which Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) was dispatched to the spot.

The injured was shifted to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. He sustained one stab injury on his chest.

“A case under section 302 (murder) was registered at Mahendra Park police station and investigation has been taken up,” said a senior police official.

“The crime team inspected the spot and collected all necessary evidences. The CCTV footage has been thoroughly examined and efforts are being made to zero down the suspect and to nab the accused at the earliest,” said the official.

“The post-mortem examination of Paswan was conducted and the body was handed over to the family,” said the official, adding that further investigation is in progress.

20230223-170604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Varun Kumar, Maanvi Gagroo are pronounced man and wife

    Ambit announces big upgrades and downgrades

    Mangaluru blast: Islamic outfit claims responsibility, warns of another attack (Ld)

    Security forces recover explosives in Kupwara