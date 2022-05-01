A man in Bihar’s Darbhanga district stabbed his aunt multiple times, killing her, on Sunday afternoon after a tiff over a sapling of a papaya plant, police said.

Ravi Kumar killed his aunt Vibha Devi following a heated argument between her and his mother on Saturday. The incident was reported from Subhankarpur locality under town police station in the district.

As per the statement to the police, Priyanka Kumari, Vibha Devi’s daughter, said that her mother Vibha had planted a sapling of papaya plant in a house and she used bricks to fence it so as to protect it from animals.

“Ravi’s mother objected to the fencing and it led to a quarrel between her and my mother on Saturday. On Sunday, Ravi came into the house and assaulted my mother… he pulled out the knife and stabbed her multiple times. She collapsed and went unconscious,” Priyanka said in her statement to the police.

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot using a motor boat to cross the Bagmati river.

Local villager Raj Kumar alleged: “Ravi is involved in several criminal cases. He was also involved in illegal trade of liquor and local police knew about his activities. Actually, Ravi was under the protection of local police. Hence, he is openly selling liquor. He used to threaten anyone in the locality with dire consequences.”

A police official said: “We have registered an FIR against the accused. He is at large. We are making efforts to arrest him.”

20220501-213026