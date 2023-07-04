Suspecting of having an affair with his wife, a man stabbed a vagabond to death using a beer bottle in Delhi’s Shahdara area, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday and the accused identified as Heera, a resident of Ashok Nagar, has been arrested, said the official.

Sharing the details, a senior police official said that an information was received on Monday at MS Park police station that one unknown person was brought dead from Nathu Colony chowk underpass due to stab injury.

“On further inquiry, it was revealed by an eyewitness that the deceased was a vagabond and lived on a footpath near an underpass of Nathu Colony. Heera gave him deadly stab injuries using a beer bottle on Monday around 10.30 p.m,” said the official.

The official further said that Heera was nabbed and he disclosed that he had suspicion that the deceased was having an illicit relationship with his wife.

“Yesterday, he got enraged and attacked the vagabond with a beer bottle. The exhibits were lifted from the scene of crime including the beer bottle and other exhibits by forensic experts,” said the official.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Tuesday as per the statement of eyewitness. “The identity of the deceased is yet to be established,” the official added.

