A 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband in Delhi’s KNK Marg, an official said on Saturday.

Police said that they have arrested the accused identified as Akbar.

According to police, on Friday a police control room call was received regarding the stabbing of a woman in the area of KNK Marg police station.

“The injured woman was admitted in BSA hospital where she was declared brought dead by the doctor,” said a senior police official.

Subsequently, a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, and during the initial probe, it was revealed that the woman was stabbed by her husband.

