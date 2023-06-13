INDIALIFESTYLE

Man steals Andhra Police vehicle in Chittoor, drives it to Tamil Nadu

NewsWire
0
0

A police patrol vehicle was stolen from Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor town by a man, who drove it to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, police said on Tuesday.

The bizarre incident occurred on Monday but police traced the vehicle and brought it back the same day.

The Rakshak vehicle, which was parked in front of the One Town police station, was found missing. This sent the police into a tizzy and a frantic search began across the town to trace the vehicle.

After examining the CCTV footage, the police officers found that the vehicle headed towards the Tamil Nadu border. They immediately contacted their counterparts in Tamil Nadu and the vehicle was finally intercepted at Tindivanam town in the neighbouring state.

A police team from Chittoor went to Tamil Nadu and brought back the vehicle along with the thief.

The suspect was roaming around the police station and since he found the police vehicle unlocked, he started it and took it away. Since it was a police vehicle, no one stopped him at the inter-state border. Police were questioning the accused.

20230613-173401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chief Justice Singapore: Truth is the foundation of rule of law,...

    From Meta to Zomato, how India’s new online review rules will...

    Making Trinamool Congress free from ‘pest of corruption’ my priority, says...

    Shadow of BSY’s son Vijayendra looms ominously over his critics in...