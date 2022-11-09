INDIA

Man stoned to death over trivial issue in UP

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a local trader was stoned to death for asking a young man not to use a loud hooter horn continuously in the neighbourhood, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, along with his friends, brutally attacked the trader, aged 55 years, in his house with bricks and stones and left him to die.

Laiq Ahmad suffered severe head injuries and succumbed in a private hospital.

The incident took place in Abbas Nagar locality under Bahedi police circle when Mohammed Ali (24) was riding his bike in the neighbourhood at a high speed, using a hooter horn.

Tired of the loud noise, Laiq stepped out of his house and requested Ali not to use the horn and asked him to drive carefully since children were playing in the vicinity.

Ali took it as an “insult” and returned two hours later with some unidentified men. He barged into Laiq’s house, pelted stones at him and then allegedly smashed his head with a brick.

Station house officer (SHO) Bahedi, Shravan Kumar, said on Wednesday, “We have detained the main accused Mohammad Ali and are waiting for a complaint from the victim’s family. He was using a hooter horn on his bike. Laiq’s body was sent for autopsy and handed over to the family.”

20221109-091004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cong furious over ‘inappropriate’ tweets of some BJP leaders, demand action

    ‘Job over bed’ remark: K’taka BJP MLA bad-mouths, later apologises

    Special Cell to probe Delhi court blast

    BJP names 13 more candidates for Bengal polls