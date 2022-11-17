INDIA

Man strangles girlfriend after heated argument over Rs 5,000

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi police have arrested a man who strangled his girlfriend in the Madanpur Khadar area of Delhi. The police have also recovered two mobile phones of the woman from the possession of the accused.

The accused has been identified as Rahul, a resident of Madanpur Khadar. The police said that he is married and was having an extra-marital affair with the victim.

According to a senior police official, on November 11, information was received at 2.51 p.m. about a woman lying in a room in Madanpur Khadar.

A police team reached the spot and broke through the gate. There was no external injury visible on the body of the 22-year-old woman identified as Gulshana.

“On initial enquiry it was revealed that one Rahul was living as a tenant from the last 20 to 22 days. The family of Rahul was also living in Madanpur Khadar. During enquiry, the brother of the accused, Parveen was called to verify the facts,” said the official.

“Rahul’s brother told the police that Gulshana was in a relationship with Rahul and she was living separately from her husband. The crime and FSL teams were called to inspect the scene of the crime,” said the official.

As per the autopsy at AIIMS, the woman was strangled to death.

“Rahul was apprehended on November 16 from Aali jungle area and on interrogation, he revealed that he had an extra-marital affair with Gulshana. She used to visit his room with her daughter occasionally,” said the official.

The accused suspected that she was having an affair with another man.

“On November 10, Gulshana and Rahul had a heated argument over Rs 5,000. Thereafter, he strangled her with her chunni. After killing her, he fled from the spot with the victim’s daughter,” said the official.

20221117-191204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chhattisgarh BJP to chalk out plans for 2023 poll

    Mandaviya inaugurates OPD services at AIIMS in Jharkhand

    Siddaramaiah camp upbeat as Congress decides to celebrate his birthday

    Charge sheet names 47 accused for June 3 violence in Kanpur