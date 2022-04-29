INDIA

Man suspected to be informer, shot dead in UP

NewsWire
0
0

Two accused persons, who were arrested and later released on bail, in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district are now charged with the alleged killing of a 25-year-old youth whom they suspected to be a police informer,

The youth identified as Vikas Saini was shot dead in Jhinjhana town when he was returning home from his grocery shop.

He later succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

The police have filed a case under IPC section 302 (murder) against the accused.

Station House Officer of Jhinjhana police station, Rojant Tyagi on Friday said, “Vikas was admitted to the hospital for treatment in an injured condition, but he died during his treatment. The post-mortem report also confirmed the death by shooting.”

The victim’s father has alleged that the accused identified as Hariom Kashyap and Sunil Kashyap were involved in betting and they were arrested on April 26.

Later, when the accused duo were out on bail, they allegedly killed Saini “suspecting him to be a police informer”.

“Hariom and his partner Sunil were suspecting Vikas of being a police informer, because his grocery shop is located near Hariom’s shop and the houses are also in the same locality. Due to this, both of them killed Vikas,” said Dildar Saini, the victim’s father.

The Shamli Assistant Superintendent of Police, O.P. Singh, said, “The police teams have been formed to arrest the two absconding murder accused. Police are also interrogating some close relatives of the accused.”

20220429-075603

