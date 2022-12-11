HEALTHINDIA

Man takes pregnant wife to hospital on vegetable cart in Bihar’s Nalanda

The reality of ‘Mission 60’ of Bihar health department was exposed in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s home district Nalanda on Saturday when a pregnant woman reached the Sadar hospital on a vegetable cart.

The patient’s husband Rajiv Prasad, a resident of Kamruddin Ganj locality of Bihar Sharif, called for an ambulance on Saturday after his wife came under labour pain.

“I repeatedly called the hospital on a toll free number for the ambulance but the employees refused to send the same. Eventually, I brought a vegetable cart to take her to Sadar hospital. After reaching the hospital, the employees did not give stature. Hence, I took the vegetable cart inside the emergency ward,” Prasad said.

Such a situation is common in Bihar where people carry the dead bodies on shoulder, bicycles after the government hospital refuses to provide ambulances.

Keeping this in view, Tejashwi Yadav, the health minister of Bihar started Mission 60 to provide every district hospital with proper beds, stretchers, ambulance, oxygen cylinders, medicines, tests and other equipment free of cost to reduce the burden of medical hospitals of the state.

