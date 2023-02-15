INDIA

Man takes up liquor challenge, dies of overdose in UP

It was a challenge that went awry and cost a 45-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra his life. Jai Singh died of alcohol overdose after two of his friends challenged him to drink three quarters of country-made liquor in 10 minutes.

Police said the two friends have been arrested.

Jai Singh accepted the challenge from his two friends, saying that he would foot the bill if he could not drink the specified amount of liquor.

Singh, an e-rickshaw driver, was later found unconscious on the roadside near Shilpgram by his 16-year-old son Karan.

Initially, he was rushed to two nearby private hospitals, but both the health facilities refused to provide treatment.

Jai was later declared brought dead at SN Medical College.

Police said an FIR was registered against the two friends, Bhola and Keshav, under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide).

SHO of Tajganj police station, Bahadur Singh, said, “Bhola and Keshav have been arrested and sent to jail. During interrogation, the accused said they along with Jai had gathered near Shilpgram parking on February 8 to drink.”

Jai has four minor children, including three sons and a daughter.

Jai’s brother Sukhbir Singh said, “Bhola and Keshav had been friends with my brother for over 10 years. They did not inform us about the deteriorating health of my brother and left him to die after taking Rs 60,000, which he was carrying to pay instalment for the e-rickshaw purchased last year.”



