A video of a man being beaten by a group of people outside a society in Greater Noida has surfaced on the internet.

According to sources, a fight broke out between two sides outside the Fusion Homes society.

The society’s builder gave permission to a man to set up a fair inside the society premises. The residents accused the man of misbehaving with the women there after which the incident occurred.

The matter falls under the Bisrakh police station area.

Further investigation is underway.

