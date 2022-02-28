Man threatens wife he will post her nude photos on social media, FIR registered

The Karnataka police have filed an FIR against a man who threatened his wife that her nude photos would be posted on social media over property issues in Bengaluru, police said on Monday.

Following the complaint of the 25-year-old woman, the Basavanagudi women’s police station registered a complaint against her husband Pragath Purushottam (32), an industrialist from Hanumanthnagar locality of Bengaluru.

According to the police, the victim had got married to the accused 7 years ago. At the time of marriage, the victim’s family had gifted half a kilogram of gold jewellery and 15 kgs of silver as dowry. Initially, relations were good between the couple.

Later, the accused had started forcing his wife to bring more dowry from her parents. She told the police that her parents had given Rs 40 lakh as dowry to her husband. However, the accused was not happy with her.

The woman told the police that her husband used to come home in an inebriated state and clicked her nude photos forcibly. He threatened her that if she told anyone about it, he would not spare her. He had also given her a life threat.

He demanded that she should get half the property of her father registered in his name. The accused said that later she should give him a divorce and threatened her that he would post her nude photos on social media.

20220228-164603