In yet another shocking incident, a man attacked his married lover for refusing to marry him immediately. The Kumaraswamy Layout police have launched a hunt for the accused.

This is the third acid attack in the last two months in Bengaluru causing panic, fear and outrage among public. According to police, the miscreant in this case is a former lover of the victim.

The accused had waylaid the woman while she was going from Kumaraswamy Layout towards J.P. Nagar locality on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Ahmad from Gowripalya.

Police explained that Ahmad and victim were in love. But, the woman went on to marry another person. The victim had a daughter out of wedlock.

However, the accused had got in touch with the victim and taken her consent for the remarriage. The woman had asked him to wait for sometime.

Ahmad forced her to marry him immediately and quarrelled with her many times.

Ahmad who came with a bottle of acid had waylaid her while she was walking and poured acid on her near Sarakki Junction in Bengaluru.

Ahmad had escaped from the scene after the attack.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted her to the hospital. The victim has suffered injuries on her face and her right eye got damaged in the attack.

In April, Nagesh, a spurned lover had poured acid on a working woman for refusing his advances and proposal of love. The police had arrested him in Tamil Nadu and shot him in the leg. He was hiding as a sage.

In another incident, a miscreant from West Bengal had attacked his friend with acid while quarrelling over silly matter in Cubbonpet locality of Bengaluru. This is the third incident reported in Bengaluru. Police are investigating the case.

