A 23-year-old Muslim man was allegedly tied to a tree and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ while a group of men thrashed him in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district.

The man’s head was tonsured as the group of men suspected him to be thief.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The incident was said to have taken place under the Kakod police station limits of the district on June 13, and a video clip of the incident surfaced on social media on Saturday.

Taking note of the video, the police accepted a complaint from the man’s father and assured him of strict action against the accused.

The victim was identified as Sahil, a daily wage worker.

20230618-142802