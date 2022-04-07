INDIA

Man torches son in Bengaluru

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a man set his son afire after the latter threatened to finish him off over monetary dispute in Bengaluru.

The disturbing CCTV footage of the incident has become viral on social media.

The deceased was identified as Arpith (25).

The accused identified as Surendra, a resident of Azadnagar, has been taken into custody by police.

According to police, Surendra had torched Arpith on April 1. Arpith, who who had been admitted to the Victoria hospital in Bengaluru, succumbed to burn injuries on Thursday.

Surendra, who was running a fabrication unit, has made his son Arpith its in-charge.

Police said Arpith could not manage the unit properly and was unable to give account’s detail for Rs 1.5 crore earlier too. This time, Arpith spent Rs 12,000 for personal reasons due to which his father got infuriated.

On the fateful day, the father and son duo quarrelled over the issue and Arpith told his father that he wouldn’t give details of the accounts as he is determined to finish him (Surendra) off.

They quarrelled before workers and father threw flammable substance on his son and torched him.

Arpith and eye witnesses have recorded their statements to the police.

The police are investigating the case.

20220407-173652

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Boxer Lovlina Borgohain needs to change her weight category for...

    So Mangolicious!

    Ex-Rajasthan Guv Anshuman Singh passes away

    Centre advises states to ensure health infra, drugs availability amid Omicron...