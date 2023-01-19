INDIA

Man trampled to death by elephant in UP

A 60-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant in Uttar Pradesh’s Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) area.

The victim, identified as Radhe Shyam from Biharipurwa village, was attacked near the Saryu canal, said forest officials.

This is the second fatality in a human-elephant conflict incident in the region within 10 days.

On January 10, Suresh, 32, was also killed in an elephant attack in Verdiya village, located close to the sanctuary.

Akashdeep Badhawan, the divisional forest officer (DFO) of KWS, said: “We are making all possible efforts to restrict the movement of elephants in the villages adjacent to the sanctuary. The family of the victim will be provided with immediate financial assistance.

“The forest department has been organising sensitisation programmes to help villagers avoid such attacks. While solar lights have been installed at several spots, villagers are also being provided with solar torches as animals like tigers and leopards usually hide and then attack their prey.”

The traffic movement on the road leading to the sanctuary is now being restricted and entry will be allowed only after permission.

In addition, specialists in elephant-human conflict from a Kolkata-based non-government organisation have been called to drive away wild tuskers from residential areas.

‘Gajmitras’ are to be deployed in the affected region.

DFO Shariq Rais Siddiqui said: “The department, in consultation with experts, would finalise a strategy to keep wild elephants within KWS.”

