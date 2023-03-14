INDIA

Man tries to kidnap toddler from Ghaziabad’s society, held

A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to kidnap a one-and-a-half-year old girl from Ghaziabad’s Charms Castle Society in Rajnagar Extension, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night, when the toddler — Advika, daughter of Dr Bhavesh Chaudhary, was playing in the park with other children.

“The accused tried to lure the toddler and picked her and started walking. Other people roaming in the park saw him with the child and created an uproar. Following this, other residents got alert and informed the police,” a resident said.

After the attempt of kidnapping inside the society was foiled, the angry residents thrashed the accused, before the cops could reach the spot.

Later, the residents handed over the accused to the police.

Police said that the suspect during the interrogation told that he was not kidnapping the child, but was feeding him, adding that three people living in the society were with him. And he did not come to the society with any wrong intention.”

