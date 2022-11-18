English Premier League club Manchester United said on Friday that they have “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview.

The statement comes after some publications have reported that Manchester United were ready to sack Ronaldo and were taking legal advice over the bombshell interview.

Manchester United, on Friday, issued a fresh statement, saying the club will consider its response after the full facts have been established and will not be making further comment on these issues.

“Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview. We will not be making further comments until this process reaches its conclusion,” the club said.

Earlier, star footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo gave an explosive interview, saying he feels “betrayed” by the club for trying to force him out of the team. In his interview, the Portuguese star also said that he has “no respect” for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag because he “doesn’t show respect for me”.

Ronaldo, who re-joined United in August 2021 and finished as their top scorer in all competitions last season with 24 goals, said, “I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

Ronaldo has launched an explosive attack on Manchester United and coach Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan for the treatment meted out to him since he returned at the start of last season.

Footage from the interview first appeared on social media on Sunday night, with Morgan tweeting a clip in which Ronaldo revealed he felt “betrayed” by the club he rejoined last summer.

Numerous other details also emerged prior to the full interview being shown in two parts on Morgan’s TV show on Wednesday and Thursday. Before the full interview aired, United vowed to establish the “full facts” before considering its response.

